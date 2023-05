#TheMoment a young moose takes a dip in this backyard pool

Duration 1:06

Mireille Vienneau looked out her kitchen window, in Le Goulet, N.B., and was surprised to see a young moose taking a bath in her backyard swimming pool. She and her husband were aided by a group of neighbours trying to persuade the moose to leave, but in the end, the animal waddled off on its own.