As It Happens hosts Nil Köksal and Chris Howden don't listen to news podcasts in their spare time

Radio

Duration 56:38

Every weeknight for more than 50 years, CBC Radio's As It Happens has been heard in kitchens, cars and living rooms across Canada. The show takes listeners on a round-the-world tour covering the events of the day, as told by the people who were there. In 1975, host Barbara Frum interviewed Sandra Good, a member of the Manson Family. In another episode, the show mediated a hostage negotiation live on the air with both the hostage taker and the police on the line. (You can hear those interviews at http://cbc.ca/1.6839858). From the serious to the tragic to the absurd, each show brings something new. This week we're joined by Nil Köksal and Chris Howden, the hosts of As It Happens, to listen to their favourite podcasts. It turns out the podcasts they listen to are just are varied as the program they host. Featuring: As It Happens, If Books Could Kill, Smartless, The Beef and Dairy Network Podcast, How To Fail With Elizabeth Day For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.