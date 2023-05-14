From Powwow to Ballet with Possesom Paul

Duration 26:10

Some of Nipahtuwet Naka Wespahtuwet Possesom Paul's earliest memories were at powwows. That's where he found a calling to dance - and how ballet came into his life. The co-creator of Pisuwin, the first-ever Wolastoquey ballet, sits down for a chat about his dancing career, and why he's always working to get other Indigenous east coast artists ahead.