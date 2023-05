Crumbling farmhouse dubbed most photographed home in Canada could be torn down

News

The Guyitt House in Chatham Kent dates back to the 1850s. It's a popular spot for tourists and photographers looking for the perfect shot, but perhaps not for much longer. The home has been slated for demolition. Photographer Nick Seman has been snapping photos of the house for years. He shared some of his images with CBC Windsor video producer Mike Evans. (Photos via Nick Seman)