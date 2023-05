Graffiti problem? What graffiti problem, asks Whitehorse property manager

Anne Pittens is tired of painting over graffiti on the wall of the downtown Whitehorse property she manages. Instead, she's inviting people to have their way with it. "Let's try and take back some control over this," she told the CBC's George Maratos. "If we can encourage good graffiti, walls can be much more interesting."