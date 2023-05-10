New hyper-local markets offer residents fresh produce grown in their own borough | CBC.ca Loaded
Daybreak Montreal11:58New hyper-local markets offer residents fresh produce grown in their own borough
New hyper-local markets offer residents fresh produce grown in their own borough
12 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:58
Residents of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve will soon be able to buy fruits and vegetables grown in their own neighbourhood. Daybreak's Ainslie MacLellan looks at how community organizations are trying to address food insecurity by growing a hyper-local food system from the ground up.