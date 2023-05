Students present business pitches to Thunder Bay's Dragons

Duration 3:07

Young entrepreneurs had the chance to pitch their business plans at Thunder Bay Ventures' Enter the Den Competition Tuesday. Students in grades seven through 12 presented in front of a panel of five Dragons – or judges – at Lakehead University. We checked in with Owen Lemoine of Breakaway Films, who placed first in the Grade 7/8 category, and runner-up Ella Rietdijk of Babysitting Blast.