This northern bird turned up at Point Pelee, leaving birdwatchers stunned

Duration 2:24

Wildlife photographer and "bird nerd" Donny Moore was among those who caught a glimpse of a bird that's a long way from home. The willow ptarmigan is usually found in the north, but somehow, it made its way to Point Pelee National Park — the southernmost tip of mainland Canada — just in time for peak birdwatching season. (Photos by Donny Moore)