The Kam River Fighting Walleye hit the road today to take on Canada's top Junior A teams

News

Duration 2:50

The Walleye earned a spot in this year's national tournament by taking the Superior International Junior Hockey League championship last week. The Walleye play their first Centennial Cup game on Thursday facing the Battlefords North Stars. This year's Centennial Cup is in Portage la Prarie, Manitoba.