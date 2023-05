Tracing the impact toxic mining runoff from B.C.’s Elk Valley to U.S. border communities

News

Duration 4:08

Coal mines operated by Teck Resources are releasing selenium into the waterways in B.C.'s Elk valley. Selenium is a natural mineral but in high concentrations it can be harmful to aquatic life. As the selenium continues its way to the U.S. border, tensions between Ottawa and Washington are rising. Radio-Canada's Camille Vernet followed the path of selenium from B.C. to the U.S. to meet the communities that live around the waterways.