Listener picks: The best podcasts as chosen by you

Radio

Duration 54:17

Every week, we get submissions from listeners around the world, recommending their favourite podcasts. So this week we dove in to your picks, and what we found were some truly incredible stories. Featuring: Out Alive, Criminal, Road X, The Salmon People, Weird Distractions, Dan Snow's History Hit, That Neuroscience Guy. For links and more info on these shows, go to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.