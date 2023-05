The sound of pouring batter and sizzling bacon is back with the return of The Hoito

News

Duration 1:54

The new satellite location for Thunder Bay's much-beloved Finnish restaurant has re-opened at the Thunder Bay Country Market. The original restaurant burnt down at the end of 2021. Plans are underway for the full-scale restaurant to reopen but in the meantime, the market stall aims to satisfy people's cravings.