Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Helluva Story26:06So Long, Duncan!

So Long, Duncan!

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 26:06

As a kid, Duncan McCue remembers his Shoomis hopping in his boat every morning. Shoomis means grandfather in Anishinaabemowin. He’d go across the lake just to pick up the Toronto paper, which he read religiously. His dad got the Peterborough Examiner and Globe delivered to the front door, while his mom loved listening to Peter Gzowski's Morningside on the radio. And as a family, they gathered around the TV to watch the National every evening. Consuming the news was a family tradition in the McCue household, which is why working at CBC for the past 25 years felt special to Duncan. In his last show as host of Helluva Story, we’re paying tribute to Duncan’s legacy at CBC by featuring a documentary he made in 2021 about a subject close to his heart – Indigenous language and the land.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:37

“It’s a time capsule” Inside a stone cellar beneath the streets of Carbonear

CBC News Newfoundland

22 hours ago
Duration 0:44

High waters flood the streets of Cache Creek, B.C.

CBC News BC

1 day ago
Duration 2:05

'Godfather of AI' steps down from Google

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:55

Floodwaters tear away at street and house foundations in small B.C. town

CBC News BC

2 days ago
Duration 1:00

Video shows man wrongly detained after police suspect him of stealing his own car

CBC News Montreal

6 months ago

now