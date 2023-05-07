So Long, Duncan!

Radio

Duration 26:06

As a kid, Duncan McCue remembers his Shoomis hopping in his boat every morning. Shoomis means grandfather in Anishinaabemowin. He’d go across the lake just to pick up the Toronto paper, which he read religiously. His dad got the Peterborough Examiner and Globe delivered to the front door, while his mom loved listening to Peter Gzowski's Morningside on the radio. And as a family, they gathered around the TV to watch the National every evening. Consuming the news was a family tradition in the McCue household, which is why working at CBC for the past 25 years felt special to Duncan. In his last show as host of Helluva Story, we’re paying tribute to Duncan’s legacy at CBC by featuring a documentary he made in 2021 about a subject close to his heart – Indigenous language and the land.