One small yeast for mankind...

Radio

Duration 10:51

Daybreak's Ainslie MacLellan takes us to a lab at Concordia University, where a Team AstroYeast Microfarm is trying to engineer a nutrient-packed strain of baker's yeast that could help feed astronauts on longterm missions, such as a future trip to Mars. The team is one of four Canadian finalists in the Deep Space Food Challenge launched by the Canadian Space Agency and NASA.