The Lakehead Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic unveils another expansion

News

Duration 4:11

There's been a surge in family doctors retiring across Ontario over the last few years and a lot of them had big practices. That leaves an alarming number of people without access to Primary Care. The Lakehead Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic in Thunder Bay will open its new expansion to the public for the first time. The new real estate will let them take on 1,600 additional patients.