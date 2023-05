Meet the women bringing Tower-to-Table produce to Thunder Bay's northcore and beyond

Duration 3:37

These Tower Garden uses aeroponics, the same technology NASA uses to grow plants in space. That system can grow produce up to three times faster and produce 30% greater yields on average. That means you’ll be enjoying abundant, nutritious harvests just weeks after planting. Three Seeds Corp is a new venture in Thunder Bay looking to utilize that technology to serve the greater community.