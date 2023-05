Detours drive delays in Regina if you're going to the airport

News

Duration 1:10

Drivers are seeing delays trying to get around the Regina airport. The city is spending $2.4M upgrading Lewvan Drive and the work started May 2. Right now, that road work is blocking the usual way to get to the airport, on Regina Avenue. There's a detour in place down 13th Avenue, but it's not necessarily as quick. CBC's Richard Agecoutay went to check it out.