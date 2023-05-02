Content
Is learning the Dutch reach enough to keep Montreal bikers safe?

Is learning the Dutch reach enough to keep Montreal bikers safe?

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:25

A new rule says driving instructors must teach students about the Dutch reach, a door opening technique that forces the driver to check their blind spot. Sean Henry speaks with driving instructor, Oren Preisler from Morty's Driving School to learn more about the technique. He also speaks with Michael Theriault, a bike tour guide with Montreal On Wheels about how else residents can help protect bikers.

now