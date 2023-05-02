Voyageurs Wolf Project remembers Gordon Lightfoot - and celebrates their unique connection to the musician

Duration 9:56

Hundreds of tributes have been pouring in for Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died last night at 84. Celebrities, fans - and even a pack of wolves near the Minnesota border are remembering him today. Jonathan spoke with Thomas Gable, who leads the Voyageurs Wolf Project, about how they are celebrating the great Gordon Lightfoot.