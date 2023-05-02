Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North9:56Voyageurs Wolf Project remembers Gordon Lightfoot - and celebrates their unique connection to the musician

Voyageurs Wolf Project remembers Gordon Lightfoot - and celebrates their unique connection to the musician

  • 18 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:56

Hundreds of tributes have been pouring in for Canadian music icon Gordon Lightfoot, who died last night at 84. Celebrities, fans - and even a pack of wolves near the Minnesota border are remembering him today. Jonathan spoke with Thomas Gable, who leads the Voyageurs Wolf Project, about how they are celebrating the great Gordon Lightfoot.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:38

RV swept away by rushing river slams into bridge in Quebec

CBC News Montreal

1 day ago
Duration 0:31

Video shows man throwing a shopping cart at Thompson security guard

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 0:44

Gordon Lightfoot says he writes songs on 'the atmosphere of Canada"

Archives

54 years ago
Duration 0:41

Gordon Lightfoot on where he grew up

Archives

56 years ago
Duration 0:47

Gordon Lightfoot and Alex Trebek on CBC teen dance show in 1963

Archives

59 years ago

now