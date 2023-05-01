Content
Mod fashions in the Eastern Townships circa 1967

The death of iconic fashion designer Mary Quant had people of a certain generation remembering how revolutionary her mini-skirt designs were in the late 1960s. Linda Seccaspina was a teenager in the Townships at the time, and waxes nostalgic about what it was like to seek out the mod British look in small-town Quebec.

