Gail Paré picks up the paintbrush to make you 'stop, think, and look'

Daybreak Montreal13:16Gail Paré picks up the paintbrush to make you 'stop, think, and look'

  • 11 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:16

From her childhood as the fourth of nine children in a mining town in northern Quebec, to working as a chef in Montreal and living through both carpal tunnel syndrome and breast cancer, Gail Paré shares her path to becoming a painter with Rebecca Ugolini, for her latest column on Making Montreal. Hear Rebecca's conversation with Daybreak host Sean Henry.

