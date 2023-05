How to prevent runner's knee pain

Radio

Duration 12:16

A new study at l'Université Laval and the University of British Columbia suggests there are ways to reduce patello-femoral pain, better known as knee-cap pain, in runners. Jean-François Esculier is one of the study's authors and he is a clinical assistant professor of physiotherapy at UBC. He explained to Quebec AM's Julia Caron how it all starts with changing how you run.