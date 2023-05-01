The U-S wants Canada to help block illegal migration - by putting visa restrictions on Mexicans | Capsule Edition

On this episode, The U.S. is urging Canada to put visa restrictions on Mexican nationals to curb illegal migration through the northern border - all while border crossings at the southern border surge. Also, women-owned companies are breaking into the condom market - empowering other women to take control of their sexual health. Plus, we take you to Listuguj First Nation in Quebec, where one man is using the radio to keep an Indigenous language alive.