Flamenco workshop brings taste of Seville to Halifax

Duration 2:29

People in Halifax got the chance to learn the Spanish art of Flamenco this weekend. It's part of an event called Seville Fair, organized by Atlantic Flamenco and held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. It's the first time the event has been held in Halifax – it's based on a week-long celebration of the same name in Spain that marks the beginning of spring.