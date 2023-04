Toronto's Aaron Brown places 2nd in 200m race at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Sports

Letsile Tebogo won the men's 200 metre race on home soil in 19.87 seconds, while Toronto's Aaron Brown (20.00) finished second ahead of fellow Canadians Brendon Rodney (20.28) who came in fifth place, Jerome Blake (20.39) in sixth place and Andre De Grasse (20.41) in seventh place, at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix.