Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
All in a Weekend11:44Carbon neutral liquor produced from leftover food waiting for Vodka designation

Carbon neutral liquor produced from leftover food waiting for Vodka designation

  • 18 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 11:44

We speak with the co-owner of Distillerie Comont about their carbon-neutral liquor, made from food that would otherwise have been thrown out. "Carbone" cannot have the designation as vodka just yet but it is ready to hit the SAQ shelves when the decision is made.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:51

Teen jumps into action to save school bus full of kids

The National

20 hours ago
Duration 0:45

7th grader safely stops school bus after driver passes out

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:27

Video of N.B. Power truck pushing a striking federal worker circulates on social media

CBC News New Brunswick

1 day ago
Duration 1:01

South Korean president gives surprise musical performance at White House

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:38

Bald eagle swims the butterfly stroke while clutching prey

CBC News BC

4 days ago

now