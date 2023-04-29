Carbon neutral liquor produced from leftover food waiting for Vodka designation | CBC.ca Loaded
Carbon neutral liquor produced from leftover food waiting for Vodka designation
18 hours ago
Radio
Duration 11:44
We speak with the co-owner of Distillerie Comont about their carbon-neutral liquor, made from food that would otherwise have been thrown out. "Carbone" cannot have the designation as vodka just yet but it is ready to hit the SAQ shelves when the decision is made.