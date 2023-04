The cost of being a bridesmaid

Radio

Duration 4:48

It's the question every woman awaits with an equal amount of joy and dread: Will you be my bridesmaid? And it's not just the seafoam off-the-shoulder dress that makes you look like carb-loading Barbie. Being a bridesmaid now means matching t-shirts and trips to Nashville for costume brunches. Jenny Dorozio (eight time bridesmaid) adds up the price for this act of friendship.