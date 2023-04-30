Content
What On Earth54:01How to ditch fossil fuels without leaving workers behind

How to ditch fossil fuels without leaving workers behind

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:01

What can Canada learn from Denmark and Germany? As oil demand is forecast to drop, we take a look around the world for lessons about supporting workers and communities through energy transitions. Then, we hear from Canadians in communities closely tied to fossil fuels about their hopes and fears for the future.

