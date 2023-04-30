The weight of EVs is raising some heavy questions | CBC.ca Loaded
Cost of Living7:57The weight of EVs is raising some heavy questions
The weight of EVs is raising some heavy questions
1 day
Radio
Duration 7:57
The average electric vehicle is about 30% heavier than its traditional counterpart. Battery size = battery power. So what could the extra weight mean for the lifespan of our roads and bridges? Parking garages? Ellis Choe finds it's not a problem yet — but we probably shouldn't ignore the elephant in the trunk.