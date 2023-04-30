Content
The weight of EVs is raising some heavy questions

The weight of EVs is raising some heavy questions

  1 day
  Radio
  Duration 7:57

The average electric vehicle is about 30% heavier than its traditional counterpart. Battery size = battery power. So what could the extra weight mean for the lifespan of our roads and bridges? Parking garages? Ellis Choe finds it's not a problem yet — but we probably shouldn't ignore the elephant in the trunk.

