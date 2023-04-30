Gender-fluid dressing could bring about a renaissance in fashion

Content
Tapestry53:52Gender-fluid dressing could bring about a renaissance in fashion

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:52

Until now, a lot of forays into genderless fashion have been subdued and shapeless, featuring neutral colours and boxy silhouettes. The author and activist behind the #DeGenderFashion movement says a truly gender-fluid approach to dressing could allow room for a much more expressive wardrobe.

