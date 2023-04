Windsor photographer says he’s driven 1,300 km to track Titanic-era steamship’s final voyage

News

Duration 2:12

Gerry Kaiser says he’s travelled for three days and driven 1,300 kilometres to capture visuals of the steamship S.S. Keewatin. From Port McNicoll on Georgian Bay, to Lake Huron and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers, Kaiser says it’s been an adventure. Built in 1907 in Scotland, the passenger liner will be repaired in Hamilton before ending up in the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes in Kingston. (Photos by Gerry Kaiser)