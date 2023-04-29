Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quirks and Quarks8:14Desert birds have special belly feathers for carrying water for their chicks

Desert birds have special belly feathers for carrying water for their chicks

  • 6 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:14

The African sandgrouse are uniquely adapted to the dry environments in which they live. Unlike other birds, the sandgrouse are really good at collecting water — they can soak up to 15 per cent of their weight in water with their abdominal feathers and then carry it for many kilometres back to their chicks. Lorna Gibson, Matoula S. Salapatas professor of materials science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, teamed up with Johns Hopkins University's Jochen Mueller to learn more about the unique structure of the sandgrouse feathers by studying them using powerful microscopes and micro CT scans. Their findings about the unique water-retaining structures in the feathers are published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:01

South Korean president gives surprise musical performance at White House

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:25

#TheMoment a kind gesture leaves a young Blue Jays fan in disbelief

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:38

Video of Wab Kinew-Obby Khan confrontation released

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 2:04

Prince Harry claims Prince William took a secret payout from tabloids

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:38

Bald eagle swims the butterfly stroke while clutching prey

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now