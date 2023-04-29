Desert birds have special belly feathers for carrying water for their chicks

The African sandgrouse are uniquely adapted to the dry environments in which they live. Unlike other birds, the sandgrouse are really good at collecting water — they can soak up to 15 per cent of their weight in water with their abdominal feathers and then carry it for many kilometres back to their chicks. Lorna Gibson, Matoula S. Salapatas professor of materials science and engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, teamed up with Johns Hopkins University's Jochen Mueller to learn more about the unique structure of the sandgrouse feathers by studying them using powerful microscopes and micro CT scans. Their findings about the unique water-retaining structures in the feathers are published in the Journal of The Royal Society Interface.