New documents retell the story of Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to DNA science

Radio

Duration 9:46

This week marks the 70th anniversary of the publication of the groundbreaking paper in the journal Nature that described the discovery of the structure of DNA. That work led to the 1962 Nobel Prize for three scientists. But not recognized was the scientist whose data and x-ray image of DNA provided the eureka moment for the discovery. That was Rosalind Franklin, a chemist and x-ray crystallographer from Kings College, London. But today, new evidence, uncovered by Matthew Cobb, a zoologist from The University of Manchester, supports Franklin’s role as an equal collaborator in the discovery. His research was published in Nature.