Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quirks and Quarks9:46New documents retell the story of Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to DNA science

New documents retell the story of Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to DNA science

  • 6 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:46

This week marks the 70th anniversary of the publication of the groundbreaking paper in the journal Nature that described the discovery of the structure of DNA. That work led to the 1962 Nobel Prize for three scientists. But not recognized was the scientist whose data and x-ray image of DNA provided the eureka moment for the discovery. That was Rosalind Franklin, a chemist and x-ray crystallographer from Kings College, London. But today, new evidence, uncovered by Matthew Cobb, a zoologist from The University of Manchester, supports Franklin’s role as an equal collaborator in the discovery. His research was published in Nature.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:01

South Korean president gives surprise musical performance at White House

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:25

#TheMoment a kind gesture leaves a young Blue Jays fan in disbelief

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:38

Video of Wab Kinew-Obby Khan confrontation released

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 2:04

Prince Harry claims Prince William took a secret payout from tabloids

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:38

Bald eagle swims the butterfly stroke while clutching prey

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now