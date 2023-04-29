How do you like them apples? A researcher breeds climate-change tolerant fruit

Through a combination of crossbreeding and selection over more than 30 years, Christopher Walsh, professor emeritus in the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland, has come up with two perfect apples for a warmer world. The two new varieties are heat tolerant, blight resistant, and are easy to harvest. His research is part of the Maryland Tree Architecture Program.