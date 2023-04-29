Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quirks and Quarks8:16How do you like them apples? A researcher breeds climate-change tolerant fruit

How do you like them apples? A researcher breeds climate-change tolerant fruit

  • 6 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 8:16

Through a combination of crossbreeding and selection over more than 30 years, Christopher Walsh, professor emeritus in the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland, has come up with two perfect apples for a warmer world. The two new varieties are heat tolerant, blight resistant, and are easy to harvest. His research is part of the Maryland Tree Architecture Program.

Related Stories

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:01

South Korean president gives surprise musical performance at White House

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:25

#TheMoment a kind gesture leaves a young Blue Jays fan in disbelief

The National

2 days ago
Duration 0:38

Video of Wab Kinew-Obby Khan confrontation released

CBC News Manitoba

2 days ago
Duration 2:04

Prince Harry claims Prince William took a secret payout from tabloids

The National

3 days ago
Duration 0:38

Bald eagle swims the butterfly stroke while clutching prey

CBC News BC

3 days ago

now