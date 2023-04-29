Apples for a warmer world, Rosalind Franklin and DNA, birds’ belly canteen, moustranaut microbiome and Brian Cox on black holes

How do you like them apples? A researcher breeds climate-change tolerant fruit; New documents retell the story of Rosalind Franklin’s contribution to DNA science; Desert birds have special belly feathers for carrying water for their chicks; Space mice give insight into how our microbiome could protect us from bone loss; UK science star Brian Cox’s new book explores how we might live in a black hole.