The Ex-Wives Club

It wasn’t long after Amy Graves met Mike Poirier that their relationship started to feel off. At first it was little things like his social media accounts having no history of his life before they met, or the fact he didn’t have pictures of his ex wife and kids. This nebulous feeling started to become more clear when she got a startling direct message over social media. It was from a woman saying she was Mike’s ex wife — warning Amy about Mike. On this week's Helluva Story, we hear Katie Nicholson’s documentary about a group that call themselves the Ex-Wives Club. Four women from across the country who say they endured an abusive relationship with the same man. Now, they’ve banded together to warn others. We also hear about Clare’s law, a piece of legislation that’s meant to help people find out if their partner has a criminal record of intimate partner violence.