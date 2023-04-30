Dr. Peter Lin explains how excessive screen time trains our eyes to function poorly

Content
The Morning Edition - K-W7:52Dr. Peter Lin explains how excessive screen time trains our eyes to function poorly

Dr. Peter Lin joins us to talk about optometrists' concerns that excessive screen time - especially for kids - is making more people near-sighted and worsening the condition faster. He explains how our eyes focus, and why screens are training our eyes to function poorly.

now