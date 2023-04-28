From table scraps to energy: Quebec City's biomethane plant up close | CBC.ca Loaded
12 hours ago
Quebec City's biogas plant was supposed to be up and running months ago, but technical problems led to truckloads of biopulp being shipped to Rivière-du-Loup to be processed. Now those problems have been solved. Susan Campbell got a tour of the plant and gave Julia Caron a progress report.