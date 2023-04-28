Content
From table scraps to energy: Quebec City's biomethane plant up close

Quebec City's biogas plant was supposed to be up and running months ago, but technical problems led to truckloads of biopulp being shipped to Rivière-du-Loup to be processed. Now those problems have been solved. Susan Campbell got a tour of the plant and gave Julia Caron a progress report.

