Quebec cult sensation Farador on the big screen

Radio

Duration 14:06

Before the days of YouTube, a group of Québecois friends in their twenties created a cult sensation with a mini-series called Tom et ses chums. Nearly twenty years later, the characters are back in a full-length feature film called "Farador." The film's director Édouard Albernhe-Tremblay joins Quebec AM host Julia Caron in studio to talk about why the story resonates so deeply with audiences around the world.