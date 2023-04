B.C.'s Sudanese community racing against time to find loved ones stuck in Sudan.

News

Duration 0:59

British Columbia's Sudanese community is on edge. Sudan is in the second week of a violent power struggle between the armed forces and a paramilitary force. Canada is deploying roughly 200 troops to help co-ordinate the evacuation of civilians. But the Sudanese Canadian Society of B.C.is worried about deteriorating conditions for those who can’t get out.