Thousands of stormtroopers, superheroes and mythical creatures march in the POW! Parade of Wonders

News

Duration live

We've got all the action! Join hosts Loren McGinnis, Jenny Howe and Anis Heydari as the ninth annual POW! Parade of Wonders takes over Stephen Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Catch the sights and sounds and the live interviews with people taking part in the kickoff of the Calgary Expo, the city's annual fan convention. We'll also have live coverage of the opening ceremonies from Olympic Plaza.