A new study looks at the potential impacts of a proposed trail along Thunder Bay's waterfront

The study was prepared for the Waterfront Trail Rotary Community Action Team. That's a community group that wants to help the city build an extended multi-use trail. The proposed multi-million dollar project would be implemented in three phases, eventually resulting in a more than 13 kilometer trail running along Thunder Bay's waterfront. The WTRCAT says next steps include a presentation to city council next month, as it looks to find money to pay for it.