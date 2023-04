What's in (an east coast) name?

Duration 26:10

Break out a map of Atlantic Canada and you'll notice there's a lot of colonial, patriarchal place names. A. Lot. And as names across our region get a reckoning, Lauren Beck is keeping track. She's the author of Canada's Place Names and How To Change Them, a professor at Mount Allison University, and this week's guest and guide to the history and future of the names around us.