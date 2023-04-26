Content
Remembering singer and activist Harry Belafonte

Harry Belafonte is being remembered for his talents as a singer and actor and as a blazer of trails and a passionate civil rights activist. He passed away this week at the age of 96. Back in 2008, he was in Quebec City as a special guest speaker at a fundraiser for UNICEF. And then-Breakaway host Jacquie Czernin had a chance to sit down with him. Here's part of their conversation.

now