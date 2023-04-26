Cycle of Lives: The Emotional Journey of Cancer Survivors

Radio

Duration 1:04:31

This week the fellas are joined by David, an author, public speaker, and endurance athlete who shares his inspiring mission to foster meaningful human connections through storytelling. He dives into his latest book, Cycle of Lives, which details the emotional journeys of 15 people who have overcome trauma, specifically cancer. David shares how the death of his sister from cancer motivated him to create a platform where people can discuss the emotional impact of cancer. The guys explore why David chose to present 15 different stories and whether there were any common themes among the participants. Join the post-episode conversation over on Discord! https://discord.gg/expeUDN