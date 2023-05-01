How Gavin Crawford makes Alzheimer's funny, plus the best new releases

Duration 53:33

Gavin Crawford used to talk about his mom a lot. But since she began to lose her memory, he found it harder to tell the old funny stories. But that’s changing with his new podcast Let’s Not Be Kidding. This week, Leah sits down with Gavin to talk about his mom’s dementia, and how sometimes, even Alzheimer’s can make you laugh. Plus, Alaska’s Iditarod sled dog race is one of the toughest sporting events in the world. In 2011, for the first time, a pair of New Zealanders crossed the finish line. They made history, but they left behind a trail of broken promises, burnt bridges and unpaid debts. We’ll hear their story on Outside/In. Featuring: Let's Not Be Kidding, Outside/In, Darts & Letters, PlayMe. For links and more info on everything on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.