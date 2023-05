The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Music Canada

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presented by Music Canada will stream live from Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary on May 18 at 7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos and on CBC Music’s Facebook and YouTube pages.