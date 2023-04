A river of secrets: Akwesasne’s history with smuggling

Duration 8:30

The St. Lawrence River has been a blessing and a curse for the Mohawk Nation of Akwesasne, which straddles the Canada-U.S. border. From tobacco to alcohol and now humans, the river has been a smuggling route for generations. CBC’s Jorge Barrera shares details of the waterway’s role in the community.