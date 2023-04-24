Content
McGill University study on the impact of light exposure and night shift work

  • 1 day ago
A new study says exposure to light can improve your well being. McGill University looked at the impact of bright light on sleep, fatigue and mistakes made while workers are on the clock. Medical student and study author Mariève Cyr joins Let's Go host Sabrina Marandola to tell us more.

