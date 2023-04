Pilot project brings lunchtime salad bars to five N.S. schools

News

Duration 2:13

Lunch is looking a little greener at five schools in Nova Scotia. They now have salad bars, and are aiming to buy local and provide fresh produce to students. It’s part of a joint project, totalling 100-thousand dollars, between Nova Scotia Health and the province’s education and agriculture departments. Anna Mandin went to Elmsdale District School to learn more.